OppFi’s (OPFI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of OPFI opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $224.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,300,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

