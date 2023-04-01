OppFi’s (OPFI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
OppFi Stock Performance
Shares of OPFI opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $224.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of OppFi
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
