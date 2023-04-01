Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.75. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lyft

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

