Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.10.

SYK stock opened at $285.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.87.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

