First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target Increased to $1,025.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $825.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2024 earnings at $161.83 EPS.

FCNCA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $973.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $981.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $730.09 and a 200-day moving average of $779.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

