Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.73.

NYSE HLT opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

