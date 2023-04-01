Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEFC opened at $10.75 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

