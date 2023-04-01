GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.04) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

GSK opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after buying an additional 548,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,309,000 after purchasing an additional 434,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

