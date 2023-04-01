First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $454,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

