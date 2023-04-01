Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,404,700 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 1,818,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,023.5 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of GXYEF stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
