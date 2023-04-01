Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,404,700 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 1,818,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,023.5 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of GXYEF stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

