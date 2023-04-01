Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EWGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,940,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 12,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $82.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

