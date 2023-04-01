Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Increases By 33.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODN stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

