Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 932,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of LFLY opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Leafly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Leafly by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

