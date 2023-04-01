Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Harrow Health Price Performance
Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HROW. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.