Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HROW. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.