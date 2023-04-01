Critical Comparison: TD (NASDAQ:GLG) & Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Code Chain New Continent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 2.74% 1.66% 1.44% Code Chain New Continent N/A -16.61% -10.20%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares TD and Code Chain New Continent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TD has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Chain New Continent has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TD and Code Chain New Continent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $156.84 million 0.33 $4.53 million $0.12 7.75 Code Chain New Continent $25.03 million 0.19 -$26.97 million N/A N/A

TD has higher revenue and earnings than Code Chain New Continent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TD beats Code Chain New Continent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. The Supply Chain Service Business segment offers commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China. Code Chain New Continent Limited is based in Chengdu, China.

