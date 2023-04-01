Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $179.70

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

