Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $44.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 339.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

