Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) & Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Head-To-Head Survey

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Nogin and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nogin
|N/A
|N/A
|-28.34%
|Swvl
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Nogin has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Nogin and Swvl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nogin
|$94.47 million
|1.92
|-$52.73 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Swvl
|$38.35 million
|0.17
|-$141.42 million
|N/A
|N/A
Nogin has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nogin and Swvl, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nogin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Swvl
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Nogin presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.32%. Swvl has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 263.41%. Given Nogin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nogin is more favorable than Swvl.
Summary
Nogin beats Swvl on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nogin
Nogin, Inc. operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution used by brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. Nogin, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.
About Swvl
Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
