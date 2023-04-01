Financial Survey: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 12.87% 10.78% 0.88% First BanCorp. 31.85% 20.58% 1.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of New York Mellon and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 1 5 6 0 2.42 First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus price target of $51.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.11%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and First BanCorp.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $19.99 billion 1.82 $2.57 billion $2.90 15.67 First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.25 $305.07 million $1.59 7.18

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp.. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Bank of New York Mellon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions. The Market and Wealth Services segment comprises industry leaders pershing and clearance and collateral management, and treasury services business. The Investment and Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The Other segment which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities, derivatives and other trading activity. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the U.S. Virgin Islands a

