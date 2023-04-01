Contrasting Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40% Secoo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Secoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 4.24 $37.52 million $17.04 13.70 Secoo $491.42 million N/A -$88.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Secoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Secoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hingham Institution for Savings and Secoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Secoo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

