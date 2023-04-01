Comparing Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) & Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Borr Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 8.22 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.60 -$292.80 million ($1.83) -4.14

Permex Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borr Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Permex Petroleum and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Borr Drilling has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -376.30% -33.00% -26.74% Borr Drilling -65.98% -19.32% -5.15%

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Permex Petroleum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

