Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Natixis increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 662.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 253,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 220,393 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.