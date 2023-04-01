Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

EVRI stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

