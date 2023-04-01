Reviewing DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $452.42 million 11.03 $43.27 million $0.25 120.60 Pinterest $2.80 billion 6.65 -$96.05 million ($0.15) -181.79

Analyst Ratings

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DoubleVerify and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 1 8 0 2.89 Pinterest 0 11 8 0 2.42

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $34.10, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $28.24, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 9.56% 5.16% 4.35% Pinterest -3.43% -2.25% -1.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Pinterest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

