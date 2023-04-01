CIBC Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,687.50.

CSU stock opened at C$2,540.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,355.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,147.63. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12-month high of C$2,556.00. The firm has a market cap of C$53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

