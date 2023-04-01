Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.61. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $69.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after buying an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Immunocore by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,333,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 170,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

