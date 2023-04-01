Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Immunocore Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.61. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $69.06.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
