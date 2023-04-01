HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.71 on Monday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

