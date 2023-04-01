HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.91.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.71 on Monday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.92.
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
