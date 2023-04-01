Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Target Price at $1,122.50

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,122.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.36) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.76) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

