Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,991,000 after buying an additional 121,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,085,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,642,000 after buying an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.58 on Monday. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

