Analysts Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT at $28.32

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.32.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FRRVY. UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Ferrovial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $29.39 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.
