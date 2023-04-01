Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GNTX stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 640,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

