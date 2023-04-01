Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$3.70 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.78.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.18 million, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.34. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.09 and a one year high of C$5.00.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

