National Bankshares Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

TSE CPG opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

