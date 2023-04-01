Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,500.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at $20.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $21.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $80.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $90.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,687.50.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,540.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52-week high of C$2,556.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,355.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,147.63.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

