Golden Heaven Group Ltd. (GDHG) to Raise $9 Million in IPO

Golden Heaven Group Ltd. (GDHG) is planning to raise $9 million in an IPO on Wednesday, April 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Golden Heaven Group Ltd. generated $41.8 million in revenue and $14.3 million in net income. Golden Heaven Group Ltd. has a market-cap of $234 million.

Revere Securities and R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Golden Heaven Group Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: Investors in our ordinary shares (in the IPO) are purchasing equity interests in the Cayman Islands holding company, and not in the Chinese operating entities.Â We are a Cayman Islands holding company and conduct our operations in China through Nanping Golden Heaven Amusement Park Management Co., Ltd. (â€?Golden Heaven WFOEâ€?) and its subsidiaries. We hold 100% equity interests in our PRC subsidiaries, and we do not use a VIE structure.Through our subsidiaries, we operate six amusement parks and water parks in southern China. As of the date of this prospectus, Golden Heaven WFOE has acquired 100% equity interests in the following PRC subsidiaries: (i)Â Changde Jinsheng Amusement Development Co., Ltd. (â€?Changde Jinshengâ€?), (ii)Â Qujing Jinsheng Amusement Investment Co., Ltd. (â€?Qujing Jinshengâ€?), (iii)Â Tongling Jinsheng Amusement Investment Co., Ltd. (â€?Tongling Jinshengâ€?), (iv)Â Yuxi Jinsheng Amusement Development Co., Ltd. (â€?Yuxi Jinshengâ€?), (v)Â Yueyang Jinsheng Amusement Development Co., Ltd. (â€?Yueyang Jinshengâ€?), and (vi)Â Mangshi Jinsheng Amusement Park Co., Ltd. (â€?Mangshi Jinshengâ€?). Our corporate headquarters is in Yanping District, Nanping City, Fujian Province, China. According to government authorities in Fujian Province, Yanping District is known as â€?the birthplace of Chinese amusement park industryâ€? and entrepreneurs from Yanping District have expanded beyond Yanping District and established their presence all across China. Through the operating entities, we are a leading amusement park operator in Yanping District and an active player in developing the Chinese amusement park industry. We aim to become the leading regional amusement park operator in China. The parks of the operating entities occupy approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate and are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21Â million people. The parks offer a broad selection of exhilarating and recreational experiences, including both thrilling and family-friendlyÂ rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-techÂ facilities. As of the date of this prospectus, the parks collectively contain 139 rides and attractions. Our revenue is primarily generated from the Chinese operating entitiesâ€™ selling access to rides and attractions, charging fees for special event rentals, and collecting regular rental payments from commercial tenants. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022. (Note: Golden Heaven Group Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated March 2, 2023, in which it slashed the size of its IPO to 2.0 million ordinary shares – down from 6.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $9.0 million. Under the new terms, Golden Heaven Group’s IPO will raise $18 million less than under its original terms – a cut of 67 percent in the estimated IPO proceeds. Golden Heaven Group Ltd. filed an F-1/A on Feb. 17, 2023, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: 6.0 million ordinary shares at $4,00 to $5.00 to raise $27.0 million. Golden Heaven Group also updated its financial statements in the Feb. 17, 2023, F-1/A filing to include its revenue and net income for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022. Background: Golden Heaven Group filed its F-1 on Nov. 4, 2022; it submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on June 22, 2022.) “.

Golden Heaven Group Ltd. was founded in 2008 and has 617 employees. The company is located at No. 8 Banhouhaichuan Rd Xiqin Town, Yanping District Nanping City, Fujian Province, China 353001 and can be reached via phone at +86 0599 8508022 or on the web at http://jsyoule.com/.

