TD Securities Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.