Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Co. Issued By Atlantic Securities (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Hudson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

NYSE:DG opened at $210.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

