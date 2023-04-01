Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aeterna Zentaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aeterna Zentaris’ current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeterna Zentaris’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 2.2 %

About Aeterna Zentaris

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

