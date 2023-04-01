William Blair Weighs in on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 228,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

