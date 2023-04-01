Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Phreesia, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Phreesia in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Phreesia by 266.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

