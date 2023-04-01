AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.93.
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.29. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
