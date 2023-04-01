FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Gold Royalty Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gold Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $311.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

