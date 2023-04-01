Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

