Yatra Online, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday.

Yatra Online Stock Up 12.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

YTRA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 117.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

