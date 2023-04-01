Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aadi Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerce Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

