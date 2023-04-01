Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aadi Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.
Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ AADI opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
