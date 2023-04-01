Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $505.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.