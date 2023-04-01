Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Agenus Price Performance
Shares of AGEN opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $505.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.