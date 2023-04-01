Agenus’ (AGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $505.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

About Agenus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agenus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.