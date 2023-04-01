Comparing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 2 3 12 1 2.67 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.16%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Oil pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 44.95% 27.07% 16.62% Magnolia Oil & Gas 52.75% 59.22% 37.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.88 $3.61 billion $5.19 4.62 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.76 $893.84 million $4.71 4.65

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.