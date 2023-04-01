Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

SMEGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Price Performance

SMEGF stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.