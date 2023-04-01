Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

CSTL stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $68,990.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,678 shares of company stock valued at $597,542. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

