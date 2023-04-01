Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.11.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
TSE FRU opened at C$14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$17.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.68.
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
